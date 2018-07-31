Kuznetsova through in Washington

Svetlana Kuznetsova eased through to the last 16 of the Washington Open on Monday with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over American Kristie Ahn.

The two-time Grand Slam champion, a winner in the American capital in 2014, was impressive throughout, firing down six aces as she dropped just seven points on serve the whole match.

The Russian will face the winner of the match number four seed Ekaterina Makarova and Ana Bogdan in the next round.

Also through was Britain’s two Katie Boulter, who upset fifth seed Aleksandra Krunic in straight sets.

The 21-year-old Boulter dispatched the 47th ranked Serb 6-2, 6-0 in just over an over an hour to set up a tie against Allie Kiick of the US on Wednesday.

Sixth seed Belinda Bencic and seventh seed Donna Vekic were expected to get their challenge underway later in the day following a rain delay of several hours.

More to come….