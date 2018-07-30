Murray: Injury comeback like starting over

Andy Murray said he feels like he is starting all over again ahead of his return to tennis in Washington on Monday.

Former world number one Murray will be playing in just his third tournament since Wimbledon 2017 and undergoing hip surgery in January.

“It sort of feels like I am starting from scratch again,” Murray told Tennis TV.

“I haven’t been in that position since I was kind of 18 so I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be hard but it should be fun.”

The 31-year-old, now ranked at 838 in the world, will face America’s Mackenzie McDonald in the first round of the Washington Open on Monday in his first hardcourt game since Indian Wells last year.

He played three matches in late June before skipping Wimbledon to give himself more time to recover

“I feel better than I did during the grass (season),” said the three-times grand slam winner.

“I’ve had another four weeks training and feel pretty good.”

“At the time I didn’t feel like I was quite ready to play five-set matches,” said Murray.

“I really wanted to build up for the American summer and hopefully get ready for the U.S. Open.”

Murray will be hoping for a repeat of his 2012 success at Flushing Meadows, when he beat Novak Djokovic in the final to claim his first ever slam title.