Murray anxious at hardcourt return

Andy Murray admits he has some anxiety upon his return to hardcourt competition after enjoying a light-hearted rally with fellow Brit Wayne Rooney.

Murray will make his first appearance on hardcourts for 17 months next week, when he faces Mackenzie McDonald in the first round of the Washington Open.

The 31-year-old – who missed Wimbledon in his continued recovery from hip surgery – was taking things easy on Saturday as he had a knockaround with Rooney, now plying his trade in Washington for MLS side DC United.

But Murray is concerned about how his body will react to his latest comeback and if he can finally rid himself of his injury troubles.

“I have to see how the body responds to that, not just the hip. It felt pretty good in practice. It’s feeling better all the time,” said Murray.

“I’ve not played a hardcourt match for a very long time. A lot of anxiety about that. I’m sure after the first few games out there I’ll be fine.

“It takes a long time after you have been out to get the match fitness back. I need to get back on the match court and see how I come through two, three, four, five matches in a week. I’ve done pretty well in practice.”