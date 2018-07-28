Venus targets place at 2020 Olympics

Venus Williams is targeting a place on the American Olympic team for Tokyo, even though she’ll have turned 40 by the 2020 games.

Williams has enjoyed a medal-laden career at the Olympics after winning four golds and a silver during her five previous appearances stretching back to Sydney 2000. Sister Serena is the only other women’s player to have picked up four golds in tennis.

And the 38-year-old has not ruled out adding to her tally after revealing her ambitions of making a sixth Olympic appearance in Tokyo.

“It’s my goal to take up another Olympic spot,” said Williams.

“And it’s not a given. I have had a lot of tremendous opportunities at the Olympics. No one gives you anything. You go and you take it. It’s such a beautiful experience.

“I hope, God willing, I will be there and it will be another climax in my career.”

Three of Williams’ golds have come in the doubles alongside Serena, while she also won the singles event in 2000. She added a silver in the mixed doubles with Rajeev Ram in Rio two years ago.