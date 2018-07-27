Murray faces three tournaments in three weeks

Andy Murray will play three tournaments in as many weeks after being handed a wild card entry to Cincinnati’s Western & Southern Open.

Murray has played in just two competitions this year, as the former world number one takes it slowly in his return to action from a hip injury.

The British player opted against competing at Wimbledon last month after deciding that he wasn’t ready to play five set matches, but he is due to play in next week’s Citi Open, in Washington.

Murray will then feature in the following week’s Rogers Cup, in Toronto, before a third North American tournament in Cincinnati.

Welcome back to Cincinnati, champs! 🏆 2013 winner Victoria Azarenka and two-time champion Andy Murray awarded wild cards into 2018 #CincyTennis: https://t.co/BtToPamtY7 pic.twitter.com/X6OdtsTr6C — Western & Southern Open (@CincyTennis) July 26, 2018

Former women’s number one Victoria Azarenka has also been handed a wild card entry in Cincinnati, which is the final warm-up event for the US Open.

Tournament director Andre Silva said: “The resumes for Vika (Azarenka) and Andy really speak for themselves.

“I think many tennis fans are eager to see each of them back on the court, and we are pleased to offer them both wild cards to play the Western & Southern Open.”