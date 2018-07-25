Williams cries discrimination after doping tests

Former world number one Serena Williams claims she is being discriminated against after she was tested for the sixth time in 2018.

The 23-time grand slam champion vented on Twitter about all the drug tests she has undergone since returning the sport after giving birth.

…and it’s that time of the day to get “randomly” drug tested and only test Serena. Out of all the players it’s been proven I’m the one getting tested the most. Discrimination? I think so. At least I’ll be keeping the sport clean #StayPositive — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) 25 July 2018

But I’m ready to do whatever it takes to have a clean sport so bring it on. I’m excited. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) 25 July 2018

According to deapspin.com, an anti-doping officer arrived unannounced at Williams’ residence in June. When he was told she was not home, he refused to leave. The visit was outside of the period Williams had initially agreed upon to be tested on her whereabouts form.

This resulted in Williams submitting an official complaint to WTA head Steve Simon.

Williams is set to take partin the Rogers Cup in Montreal, Canada, which begins on August 3rd.