Williams cries discrimination after doping tests

Former world number one Serena Williams claims she is being discriminated against after she was tested for the sixth time in 2018.

The 23-time grand slam champion vented on Twitter about all the drug tests she has undergone since returning the sport after giving birth.

According to deapspin.com, an anti-doping officer arrived unannounced at Williams’ residence in June. When he was told she was not home, he refused to leave. The visit was outside of the period Williams had initially agreed upon to be tested on her whereabouts form.

This resulted in Williams submitting an official complaint to WTA head Steve Simon.

Williams is set to take partin the Rogers Cup in Montreal, Canada, which begins on August 3rd.

