Murray slumps to world number 838

Andy Murray’s continued struggles with injury have seen him fall to a career-worst ranking of 838th in the world.

Murray has not recovered properly from hip surgery in January and has only played three matches since reaching the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in 2017.

Murray is hoping to return at the Citi Open in Washington at the end of July as he tries to play himself into form for the US Open.

At 31-years-of-age, there is no cause for panic though.

With Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal still dominating the sport at 36 and 32 respectively, Murray will believe he can still win more grand slams if he can get himself fit again.

Nadal remains as the world’s best player.