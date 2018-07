Former world number one Karolina Pliskova tied the knot with fiance Michal Hrdlicka on Thursday.



The Czech superstar is fresh off fourth round appearance at the Wimbledon, where she was knocked out by 20th seed Kiki Bertens. Hrdlicka often accompanies Pliskova on the WTA Tour.

My man of my life❤️ #justmarried A post shared by Karolina Pliskova (@karolinapliskova) on Jul 19, 2018 at 8:54am PDT

Relax. Refresh. Recharge☀️🔋 A post shared by Karolina Pliskova (@karolinapliskova) on Jun 9, 2018 at 12:58am PDT

The current world number nine is set to return to tennis for the hard court swing at the Rogers Cup in Montreal, Canada.