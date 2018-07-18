Mouratoglou: Djokovic ready to dominate again

Patrick Mouratoglou reckons that Novak Djokovic’s recent win at Wimbledon demonstrates the Serb star is ready to dominate tennis again.

Djokovic made a sparkling return to form at SW19 last weekend to claim his fourth Wimbledon title after two years of struggles with personal problems and injury.

The victory also ended a run of six grand slam titles for Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Mouratoglou, Serena Williams’ coach, said that the manner of Djokovic’s Wimbledon win proves the 31-year old can once again be top dog in the men’s game like he was between 2014 and 2016, when he won six Grand Slam titles.

“When Rafa (Nadal) and Roger (Federer) were winning everything, a new guy came along and became the top dog – that was Novak and that was because he is a champion,” said the Frenchman.

“Others have tried, but they don’t have the same mentality. Novak is in good physical shape and can play for a few more years.

“He dominated when Rafa and Roger played their best tennis, so he can dominate again,’ Mouratoglou told the BBC.

Mouratoglou added that the return of Djokovic’s trademark fighting spirit was the key.

“It wasn’t the real Novak on the court during the past two years. It seems to have all come together for him during the past month, starting with reaching the French Open quarter-finals.

“You saw the fighting spirit was back. Novak never lost his game, he just lost his feel for the competition – maybe it was his motivation.

“From a coach’s point of view, what makes a player the best of champions is not about the talent, it’s how competitive you are in the matches – how able you are in the big points, how able you are to turn a match around when you are in trouble and being able to develop your ability as a result of your work ethic.

“These things come from the mind. The champions don’t think like the regular players. There is a huge difference between both.”