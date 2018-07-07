Nadal, Del Potro to play China Open

World No.4 Juan Martin del Potro has confirmed he will be playing in Beijing at the China Open from 1-7 October.

The 29-year-old Argentine will play in Beijing as it serves as good preparation for the Shanghai Masters at the end of the tennis season.

Del Potro is set to be joined by 17-time Grand Slam champion and defending champion Rafael Nadal in the Beijing player field.

The 32-year-old Spaniard has had success in Beijing winning the event twice.

Both Nadal and Sel Potro, who have reached the third round at Wimbledon, will be in action today in London hoping to reach the last 16.

Nadal, seeded No.2, plays against Australian Alex de Minaur on Centre Court while Del Potro faces Frenchman Benoit Paire on Court 2.

