Verdasco powers through

The Spaniard was a 6-2 6-3 winner over Argentinian qualifier Maximo Gonzalez on Quadra Central, wrapping up an emphatic win in fitting style with a service hold to love.

He will play Dusan Lajovic in the second round after the Serbian beat Verdasco’s compatriot Pablo Andujar 3-6 6-3 6-2.

Santiago Giraldo defeated Kimmer Coppejans 7-5 7-6 (7/4) to set up a clash against Carlos Berlocq, a 6-4 7-6 (7/4) conqueror of fellow Argentinian Guido Pella.

Thomaz Bellucci squandered match point in his 5-7 6-3 7-5 loss to Martin Klizan, missing out on an all-Brazilian clash against Joao Souza, who beat Pablo Carreno Busta 6-2 7-6 (8/6).

Dutch qualifier Thiemo de Bakker saw off Argentina’s Juan Monaco in three tough sets, 6-7 (5/7) 7-6 (7/4) 6-4, while Federico Delbonis edged out lucky loser Facundo Bagnis, his fellow Argentinian, 3-6 6-2 6-4 and Diego Schwartzman beat Paolo Lorenzi 7-5 6-4.