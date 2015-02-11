Murray wins in Rotterdam

The British No 1 won the Netherlands tournament in 2009 and, returning as the highest seed in the competition, dispatched Mahut 6-3 6-2 at the Ahoy Stadium on Wednesday.

The French qualifier gave as good as he got in the opening exchanges, holding his first two service games confidently, playing the ball powerfully and scoring three aces.

Murray, largely from the base-line, was able to soak up Mahut???s power strikes in the first set with superior consistency throughout the rallies. After outlasting the Frenchman in one closely fought rally to go 3-2 up, Murray brilliantly countered a drop shot with a deft back-hand flick into the near corner.

Murray broke to go 4-2 up by accurately whipping returns past the forward-moving Mahut who, towards the end of the first set, ran out of steam allowing the world No 4 to seal the opener with an ace.

Murray’s work-rate around the court, and willingness to chase down a couple of apparent lost causes, earned him the first three games – including two breaks – in the second set.

After a closer fourth which he also edged, Murray came out on top of a gruelling rally in the fifth and completed a sensational backhand lob. A pair of sloppy games allowed Mahut to avoid a bagel but Murray eventually served out the match after one hour and 32 minutes.

Murray extended his record to 4-1 over Mahut, whose only victory was at Queen???s Club in 2012.

Vasek Pospisil awaits Murray in the next round.