Wonderful Wozniacki reaches Nature Valley final

Caroline Wozniacki put on a gritty display to defeat Angelique Kerber and reach the final of the Nature Valley International on Friday.

The Dane came back from a set down and fought off a match point to defeat the German 2-6, 7-6(4), 6-4 in an epic encounter on the grass courts Eastbourne in England.

Kerber enjoyed a superlative start, breaking Wozniacki twice to on her way to closing out the opening set in just 30 minutes.

However, Wozniacki regrouped to run out to a 4-1 lead in the second set. Things started to fall apart though, as a couple breaks and some strong service holds brought Kerber back into the fray.

One final hold was all Kerber needed and she got to match point 6-5 up, but Wozniacki showed great grit to save it and force a tiebreaker, which she won.

A tense final set saw just one break from Wozniacki while the Australian Open champion also saved three break points on her way to a memorable victory.

Waiting for Kerber in the final is Aryna Sabalenka, who continues her outstanding run in Eastbourne. The world number 45 knocked out the sixth, ninth and second seed to earn a semi-final spot against Agnieszka Radwanska, who she defeated 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 earlier in the day.

Saturday’s match will mark the Bulgarian’s first ever Premier WTA final and the first meeting against Wozniacki, who is looking for her second title of the year.