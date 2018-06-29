Wozniacki through to final four

Caroline Wozniacki and Angelique Kerber advanced to the semi-finals of the Eastbourne International on Thursday.

The Dane was too good for Ashleigh Barty in their quarter-final, easing past the Australian 6-4, 6-3 in 81 minutes on the blustery grass courts of English city.

Wozniacki was superlative on serve, winning 86% of her first service points as she broke Barty in the final game to clinch the opening set.

Play was a little more loose in the second set as the pair traded two breaks each to tie matters at three games all. Wozniacki’s solid baseline play drew frequent errors from Barty and she was eventually able to break her once more, after which Wozniacki served out the match.

“It was tough, very difficult match in very difficult conditions,” the 27-year-old said in her on-court interview.

“Ash is a great player and we know each other very well… I practiced with Ash early this week so I knew that it was going to be very tough.

“The wind didn’t help, it was swirling out there. It was so difficult to feel where the ball was going to go… I did my best and tried to stay aggressive.”

Waiting for the world number two in the semi-finals is two-time grand slam winner Kerber, who ousted seventh seed Daria Kasatkina 6-1, 6-7(3), 7-6(3).

Elsewhere, Aryna Sabalenka pulled off one of the biggest wins of her career when she knocked out second seed Karolina Pliskova, winning 6-3, 2-6, 7-6(5). The Bulgarian took took advantage of a plethora of unforced errors from Pliskova then served a tense tiebreaker in the final set to advance to the semi-finals.

There, Sabalenka will face Agnieszka Radwanska, who upset fifth seed Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 7-5 earlier in the day.