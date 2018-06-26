Murray undecided on Wimbledon

Andy Murray has not yet decided whether he will play Wimbledon, despite an impressive win in the second match of his comeback from a long-term hip injury.

The 31-year-old enjoyed a comfortable 6-1, 6-3 victory over Stan Wawrinka in the first round of Eastbourne on Monday.

It was only Murray’s second competitive match since missing almost a year during which he underwent surgery on a hip problem, his first match at Queen’s last week ended in defeat to Nick Kyrgios.

Despite looking impressive against the three-time grand slam champion, Murray insisted that it was still too early to decide whether he was ready for a campaign at the All England Club.

Wimbledon is due to start on Monday.

“I’ll decide when I’m ready. I’m not putting any pressure on myself to make that decision after one match here or two matches, because I don’t need to,” said the two-time Wimbledon champ.

“I’m coming back from a very serious injury which is not easy. My health and my body are number one priority, and I will make that decision when I’m ready.

“If I feel like I’m in good enough shape, I’ll do it. And if I don’t, then obviously I won’t play. But the last two matches that I have played have been positive in many respects.”

While failing to commit, Murray said he was very happy with how things had gone against Wawrinka.

“I’m very happy to get the win. I thought I played well in the first set, the second set was a bit patchy but when you’ve not played for the best part of year, trying to close out the match against a player like Stan was tough, but I was happy to get it done.”