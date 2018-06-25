Djokovic hails return to form

Novak Djokovic believes he has regained some decent form on court despite his narrow loss to Marin Cilic in the Fever Tree Championship final on Sunday.

The Serb eased through the Queens Club draw with consummate ease, never dropping a set until losing that second set tiebreaker in the final.

But Djokovic had encouraging signs, as he was superb on serve and showed the kind of return game that has won him 12 grand slam titles.

“I’m there,” the 31-year-old confirmed on atpworldtour.com.

“I think that the level of my tennis has been as good as it has been the past 12 months. I’m really happy that I’m able to play this way coming up to Wimbledon. This is as big of a tournament as it gets prior to Wimbledon, and I played [in the] final and almost won it. It’s a great result.”

The result sees Djokovic move up five places on the ATP rankings to 17th and improve his season record to 18-9. However, the former world number one is still looking for his forst title of the season.