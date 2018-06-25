Coric: I got lucky against Federer

Borna Coric admitted that Lady Luck was on his side as he pulled off the biggest win of his career with a victory over Roger Federer in Sunday’s final at Halle.

The 21-year old Croat defeated Federer 7-6(8-6), 3-6, 6-2 for only the second title of his career in Germany, a win that saw him rise to 21st place in the world rankings ahead of Wimbledon next week.

Coric later admitted that he had enjoyed some good fortune as he deprived Federer the chance to bid for a 100th career title at Wimbledon next month.

“I was really lucky in the tiebreak to be honest. He was serving on 6-4 and I made a very good return there, on 6-5 it was a really, really lucky point.

“And I think that first set made a huge difference. If I lost the first set I think it would quite tough for me.

“I just tried to maybe keep calm, not to get overexcited. I think that was the key. I was really serving well. I couldn’t put much returns in the court until the last two games of the third set that I broke him.

“Until then, I don’t think I had one break point. Really he served unbelievable and there were not many chances. But I knew again I’m serving well and, you know, I knew there are going to be a couple of points which are going to be deciding.”

Coric added that the success was hard to believe.

“It’s been an unbelievably big week for me. All I can say is that I didn’t expect to come this far. You know, I was just hoping if I can get a match or two just to prepare for Wimbledon well. So, this is kind of a dream come true.

“Also beating Roger today, like I said on the court, just to share a court with him is really special for me because I have been looking up to him a lot and I remember the days, you know, when I was watching with my dad and my mum, and now I’m here playing him, beating him today.

It really does mean a lot to me.”