Next stop for Fed Express: semi-finals

Roger Federer was again made to work hard to defeat Matthew Ebden in the quarter-finals of the Gerry Weber Open on Friday.

The world number one was forced to come from two games down in the second set to defeat Ebden 7-6(2), 7-5 in 90 minutes on the grass courts of Halle, Germany.

The match started with the pair holding serve with relative ease, Ebden saving the only break point of the set. But Federer was better in the big moments, running away with the tiebreaker to take the lead.

In the second set, the par swapped service games before Ebden broke once more and consolidated to take a 5-3 lead. And it was here where Federer took control, winning 16 out of the last 20 points to book a place in the final four.

62-6 lifetime at #GerryWeberOpen 👍 13 consecutive quarter-final wins at Halle. 👍 Some stunning Numbers from the 🇨🇭 pic.twitter.com/Sk98x62sci — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 22, 2018

Waiting for the Swiss Ace there is American Denis Kudla, who defeated Yuichi Sugita of Japan 6-2, 7-5 earlier in the day. The pair have met just once before, in 2012, where Federer won in straight sets.