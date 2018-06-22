Strycova stuns Muguruza

Barbora Strycova earned one of the biggest wins of her career when she knocked out top seed Garbine Muguruza at the Nature Valley Classic on Thursday.



The Czech star took advantage of a plethora of unforced errors off Muguruza’s racket to win 6-2, 6-4 on the grass courts of Birmingham, England.



Muguruza would notch up no less than 29 unforced errors, many in the opening set, which allowed Strycova to break twice and take the set comfortably.



But the reigning Wimbledon champion rallied in the second set, racing out to a 4-2 lead, well on her way to securing the set.



However, Strycova was not done yet. The world number 24 hung in there to best Muguruza’s error-strewn performance, securing a double break to reel off four consecutive games and win the match.



“It went so quick and I was serving well, nearly two aces and I was 40-0 and I was shaking,” Strycova said at her press conference.

“I’m leading and I’m shaking. I was questioning. Then I start to be very nervous. My hands were shaking. I was like, ‘Why I am shaking? This is not a Grand Slam final.’“When it was deuce, I had in my mind, ‘Oh, my God, I had to put first serve in,'” Strycova continued. “When you have this in your head, it’s already bad. So I was like, ‘Okay, you have to play by yourself. You have to win it yourself.’ She helped me a little bit. When it was deuce, I played the second serve, she went for it, but she missed it. I was very happy that I pulled through somehow.”



Strycova faces Lesia Tsurenko in the quarter-finals after the Ukranian defeated Daria Kastakina 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 later in the day.