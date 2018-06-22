Djokovic dominates Dimitrov in London

Novak Djokovic put on a dominant display to defeat the talented Grigor Dimitrov at the Fever Tree Championships on Thursday.

The former world number one needed just 66 minutes on the grass courts of London to roll over the Bulgarian 6-4, 6-1, recording his first victory over a top five player in nearly 18 months.

The duo swapped service games until a double fault from Dimitrov opened the door for Djokovic late in the opening set, who snatched the opportunity to take the lead.

The momentum reamined with Djokovic who showed snippets of his old superb return game to earn a couple breaks in the second set as he went on to claim the set and match swiftly.

A clinical 6-4 6-1 victory over Grigor Dimitrov sends Djokovic into the quarter-finals.

The victory books the Serb a date in the quarter-finals with Adrian Mannarino. The pair have met in the past twice before, both at Wimbledon, where Djokovic has won all six sets.

Elsewhere, Nick Kyrgios booked a place in the last eight when he defeated Kyle Edmund 7-6(3), 6-7(5), 6-3. The Australian fired no less than 32 aces during the win.