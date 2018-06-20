Murray: I may skip Wimbledon

Andy Murray said he will wait and see before deciding whether to play Wimbledon.

The former world number one played his first competitive match for around 11 months on Tuesday as he went down 2-6 7-6 (7-4) 7-5 to Nick Kyrgios in the first round at Queen’s.

Murray played well on his comeback from a long-term hip injury, but lost out as Kyrgios staged a comeback to knock out the five-time champion.

Andy Murray just roared at his team for the first time in 340~ days. — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) June 19, 2018

Despite some encouraging signs, the 31-year-old Brit said he would now wait and see how his body responds before deciding whether to play in Eastbourne next week, or Wimbledon a week later.

“I won’t rule anything out just now. I won’t rule out playing Eastbourne and not playing Wimbledon. I wouldn’t rule out not playing a tournament next week and trying to get matches like in an exhibition tournament, as well, to get ready for Wimbledon,” Murray said afterwards.

“I’m not sure yet. I’m really happy that I got on the match court today and played, it was a close decision.

“I have not been practising loads at all. I really haven’t played a whole lot of tennis, so I’m happy I got out there and competed and performed respectably.

The top four seeds at the 2017 Australian Open: 1. Andy Murray

2. Novak Djokovic

3. Milos Raonic

4. Stan Wawrinka All are unseeded at the ATP 500 at Queen's Club this week. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) June 19, 2018

“I’ll kind of need to wait and see what happens the next few days and chat with my team about that, because I don’t know exactly what’s best for me just now.”

The Scot, who last played at Wimbledon last year, also said he was “feeling decent” but fatigued following a long battle on court against Kyrgios.

“I thought I did okay,” Murray said. “I certainly could have done some stuff better, like beginning of the second set I thought my level at times was good; sometimes not so good.

“Hopefully I’m not too sore in the hip after a match like today, and I also physically will have gained a lot from it, as well.”

Kyrgios, meanwhile, said it felt a bit strange to beat Murray in his comeback match.

“It was a very awkward match for me because I was thinking the guy hadn’t played a match in a year, and I was getting smoked in the first set. I was, like, ‘this is not going to be a good look if I lose this match’.”