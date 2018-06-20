Muguruza powers into Birmingham second round

Garbine Muguruza began her grass-court season with an emphatic 6-1, 6-2 victory over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at the Nature Valley Classic in Birmingham on Tuesday.

Muguruza, who will defend her Wimbledon title next month, was untouchable from the start against Pavlyuchenkova, wrapping up the result in just 59 minutes.

The Spaniard didn’t face a single break point during the match, while converting four of her own in total.

Up next, Muguruza will face Barbora Strycova for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Also advancing on the day was fifth seed Elina Svitolina, who survived a second-set blip to defeat Donna Vekic 6-1, 3-6, 6-1.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova was another winner, defeating Johanna Konta 6-3, 6-4.

Other to reach the second round included Daria Kasatkina, Julia Georges and Alize Cornet.