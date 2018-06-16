Federer through to final four in Stuttgart

World number two Roger Federer breezed into the semi-finals of the Mercedes Cup following a straight set win on Friday.



The Swiss Ace was too good for Guido Pella, easing past him 6-4, 6-4 in a touch over an hour on the grass courts of Stuttgart in Germany.



Federer was virtually flawless in the opening set, losing just one point on serve. Meanwhile, his Argentine opponent was putting up a good fight on his serve, fending off three break points before he eventually broke, handing Federer a 4-3 lead on his way to taking the set.



The 36-year-old took that momentum into the second set, breaking Pella in the first service game and consolidating. Federer’s hyper aggressive style kept the points short as he swiftly put away Pella.

The victory earns Federer an interesting final four clash with the talented Nick Kyrgios, who has defeated Federer once before in 2015. Later in the day, the Australian survived a second set comeback from Feliciano Lopez to win 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, firing 20 aces in the process.



If Federer reaches the final in Stuttgart, he will regain the world number one ranking from rival Rafael Nadal.