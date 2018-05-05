Wawrinka: I see the end of the tunnel

Three-time grand slam winner Stan Wawrinka is close to a comeback after spending a number of months on the sideline with injury.

The Swiss Ace underwent knee surgery in August 2017 and missed the remainder of the season, only returning at the Australian Open where he crashed out in the second round.

After failing to fire in a number of smaller tournaments in February on a dodgy knee, Wawrinka – who has fallen to 25th in the ATP rankings – took another break.

“I didn’t want to play Madrid next week just to do it, I lost ten days of training due to a calf injury, now I am committed with Magnus Norman for two weeks,” the 33-year-old told Tennis World USA.

“I called him and he immediately replied, then we see what happens. My long-term goal is to be back at my best, and I am training at 100 per cent. I see the end of the tunnel.

“My injury changed everything. After almost a year without competing, I want to play consecutive events. But I have to accept that I need to take time.

“Results may not come straight away and I will have to be patient. I had a severe knee surgery, but the desire to come back is too big.”

Wawrinka’s last title was at the Geneva Open in May 2017, after which he reached the final of the French Open, losing in straight sets to Rafael Nadal.