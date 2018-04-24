Rybarikova races past Kasatkina in Stuttgart

Magdalena Rybarikova wasted no time in disposing of Daria Kasatkina at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, advancing in straight sets in just over an over.

In the only match of the tournament proper on Monday, 2017 Wimbledon semi-finalist Rybarikova overcame BNP Paribas Open runner-up Kasatkina 6-2, 6-2.

Rybarikova was able to break a total of five times in the match, unleashing a number of unforgiving returns.

The Slovakian will also be pleased with the state of her serve – she was only broken once and won 78 per cent of the points when she landed her first attempt in play.

Rybarikova’s reward for beating the player placed four spots better than her in the world rankings is a meeting with the Simona Halep, the best player in the women’s game.

Five matches take place on Tuesday. Maria Sharapova’s clash with Caroline Garcia should be the one to keep close tabs on.