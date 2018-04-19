Djokovic, Nadal win in Monte Carlo

World number one Rafael Nadal and Serb Novak Djokovic both won their second round singles matches at the Monte Carlo Masters on Wednesday.

Spanish top seed, Nadal, cruised past Slovenia’s Aljaz Bedene 6-1, 6-3 in 68 minutes to set up a third-round meeting with Russian Karen Khachanov, who hammered French wildcard Gilles Simon 6-2, 6-2.

The Spanish superstar was fluent and impressive in his 6-1, 6-3 second-round victory over @aljazbedene. | Le ton est donné ! https://t.co/BLnAGUNv2r pic.twitter.com/1xudw5iDTq — ROLEX MC MASTERS (@ROLEXMCMASTERS) April 18, 2018

The 31-year-old Nadal must retain the Monte Carlo title, which he has won 10-times, to remain at No. 1 in the ATP Rankings or Roger Federer of Switzerland will return to the top spot on 23 April.

Djokovic, a two-time winner in Monte Carlo, was made to work for his hard-fought 7-6 (7/2), 7-5 victory against Borna Coric of Croatia needing 10 match points for victory in a match lasting two hours and 16 minutes.

The 30-year-old Djokovic will next be up against Dominic Thiem in the third round.

In a tough opening game of the first set, Djokovic managed to hold serve after nine minutes of tough baseline rallies that included saving a breakpoint.

The 21-year-old Croatian held serve but two games later dropped his to trail the Serbian 3-1. In the seventh game, things were back on serve when Coric broke Djokovic to make it 3-4 with his serve to follow.

The set was to be decided by a tie-breaker which Djokovic dominated winning it 7-2.

In the second set, both players dropped their opening service games and then Coric was broken immediately to trail 2-1.

The match proceeded and Djokovic served for the match leading 5-4 but Coric hung in saving two match points to break back and tie things up at 5-5.

But Djokovic was not to be denied and broke Coric and held serve to eventually win the set and match 7-5.

Wednesday’s Monte Carlo Masters results:

Rafael Nadal (ESP x1) def. Aljaz Bedene (SLO) 6-1, 6-3

Novak Djokovic (SRB x9) def. Borna Coric (CRO) 7-6 (7/2), 7-5

Karen Khachanov (RUS) def. Gilles Simon (FRA) 6-2, 6-2

Kei Nishikori (JPN) def. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 7-5, 6-2

Andreas Seppi (ITA) def. Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (ESP) 4-6, 6-3, 7-5

Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP x11) def. Feliciano Lopez (ESP) 6-3, 7-6 (7/5)

Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) def. Fabio Fognini (ITA x13) 6-4, 6-2

Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER) def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP x15) 6-4, 6-2

Richard Gasquet (FRA) def. Diego Schwartzman (ARG x10) 6-2, 6-1

Milos Raonic (CAN x14) def. Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 7-6 (7/5), 6-2

Marin Cilic (CRO x2) def. Fernando Verdasco (ESP) 6-3, 7-6(7/4)