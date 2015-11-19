Murray: Nadal always a contender

Andy Murray feels Rafael Nadal would also be "always among the favourites" to win any tournament he plays in after the world number two was thumped by the Spaniard on Wednesday.

World number five Nadal claimed a 6-4, 6-1 victory over the Scot at the ATP Tour Finals, a result which ensured the 14-time grand slam winner a spot in the last four of the season-ender at London's O2 Arena.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Murray said that, even though Nadal has had a difficult season, he is always among the favourites to win the big tournaments, irrespective of his form.

"He obviously played better than he did when I played him earlier in the year," Murray said on Wednesday.

"I think Rafael always practices pretty hard from what I see. Obviously he's won a lot more matches in the second half of the year.

"He's clearly playing better tennis now than a few months ago. Also, I didn't help myself out there.

"I served poorly at the end of the first set and all through the second. That's not going to be good enough against him when he's playing that well."