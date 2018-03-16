Tommy Haas calls time on his career

Former World No 2 Tommy Haas announced his retirement at the BNP Paribas Open on Thursday, ending a career that started over 20 years ago.

The 39-year-old German announced the decision in an emotional speech on court shortly after his good friend Roger Federer’s quarter-final victory over Chung Hyeon, with Federer joining him in support.

“I consider myself extremely fortunate that I was able play professional tennis for a living for more than two decades,” Haas said to a crowd that included retired greats Rod Laver and Pete Sampras.

15: Career titles 🏆

2: Highest ranking ⬆️

4: Major semifinals 🏟️ Recalling the incredible career that was for @TommyHaas13 — and looking forward for what's to come #BNPPO18 pic.twitter.com/RURvYQy5Jf — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 16, 2018

“The sport gave me cherished friendships, an ability to travel the world, and opportunities to create incredible memories. It also taught me a lot about what it means to face challenges, battle back, and overcome them.

“To my parents, family, wife and children, thank you for all the love and support that you gave me over the years. And, to the fans, thank you for cheering me on throughout my career.”

Haas won 15 ATP Tour titles over the course of his career, the last two coming in 2013 following victories in Munich and Vienna.

His career-high ranking of second in the world was reached back in 2002, a year in which he reached the Australian Open semi-finals.

In all, Haas made three semi-final appearances in Melbourne – in 1999, 2002 and 2007 – also reaching the last four at Wimbledon in 2009.

At the 2000 Olympics, he won the silver medal for Germany.

Haas struggled with injuries throughout his career, bouncing back from nine surgeries in all. He won ATP Comeback Player of the Year awards in 2004 and 2012.