Thiem advances, Dimitrov out at Indian Wells

Dominic Thiem beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in early play to advance to the third round at Indian Wells on Saturday.

Thiem was well on top of his 19-year-old opponent in the first set, taking the first set 6-2 in just 30 minutes, but Tsitsipas hit back, taking advantage of some wild hitting by Thiem to level things up winning the second set 6-3.

The fifth-seeded Austrian, however, held his nerve in the third, eventually taking it 6-3 to clinch the victory.

Dominic Thiem staves off a challenge from Stefanos Tsitsipas on Stadium 1, winning 6-2 3-6 6-3 to move into the 3R. Next up: Shapovalov or Cuevas #BNPPO18 pic.twitter.com/vXpqZfTskr — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 10, 2018

He will play Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay in round three after he defeated Denis Shapovalov of Canada 7-6(7-4), 6-3.

Grigor Dimitrov was the big casualty of the day, the third seed crashing out after losing to Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco in three sets 7-6(7-4), 4-6, 6-3.

Vamos Verdasco! The Spanish veteran pulls off the biggest upset yet in the men's draw, beating No. 3 seed Grigor Dimitrov 7-6(4) 4-6 6-3 in Stadium 1 3R: Taylor Fritz #BNPPO18 pic.twitter.com/gqoEQTDmXE — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 11, 2018

Twelfth seed Tomas Berdych progressed, easing past Germany’s Maximilian Marterer 6-1, 6-4 in just over an hour.

Berdych, whose best result was a semi-final appearance in 2013, will face Korea’s Hyeon Chung in the next round after he beat Dusan Lajovic in three sets 6-7(9-11), 6-3, 6-3.

Also in action were Spanish seeds Pablo Carreno Busta (11) and Roberto Bautista Agut (13), Carreno Busta defeating Horacio Zeballos in three sets, while Bautista Agut enjoyed an easier ride against Jared Donaldson of the US, winning 6-4, 6-2.

World number one Roger Federer was leading Federico Delbonis 6-2, 2-2 when the match was suspended due to rain.