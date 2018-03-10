Kuznetsova regrets rushed return

Svetlana Kuznetsova admits she returned to action too quickly after crashing out in her opening match at Indian Wells.

Former US and French Open winner Kuznetsova succumbed in straight sets 6-4, 6-3 to Aryna Sabalenka in the last 64 at the BNP Paribas Open, in her first match since October.

The Russian underwent wrist surgery during the winter and is still feeling pain, yet she ignored doctors advice in an attempt to win the tournament for a third time.

Svetlana Kuznetsova has unfortunately fallen to Aryna Sabalenka in her opening match at the @BNPPARIBASOPEN. First match back, and it was a tough opponent so we couldn't have asked for more than a healthy Sveta! (Picture: @JJlovesTennis) pic.twitter.com/GSRpRqIU6F — WTA Russians (@WTArussians) March 10, 2018

“I still have pain. And the doctor said it should pass. Of course the easy thing is to say I’ll go home until it passes but I don’t look for easy things,” Kuznetsova told Sport360.

Kuznetsova was not the only big name to crash out on Friday.

World number 11 Johanna Konta suffered a shock 7-6, 6-4 defeat to 18-year-old Czech player Marketa Vondrousova after blowing four set points in the opening set.

Australian 16th seed Ashleigh Barty is also out after losing 6-4, 6-2 to Greece’s Maria Sakkari.

But world number one Simona Halep coasted through to the third round with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Kristyna Pliskova.

Petra Kvitova also booked her place in the third round after an epic three hours, 18 minutes marathon against Yulia Putintseva, which eventually saw the ninth seed win 6-7, 7-6, 6-4.