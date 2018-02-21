Thiem sees off Lajovic in straight sets

Second seed Dominic Thiem enjoyed a comfortable ride in his Round of 32 match against Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic at the Rio Open on Tuesday.

The Austrian started quickly, racing into a 3-0 lead before breaking again at 5-2 to claim the first set in just 34 minutes.

Lajovic improved in the second set, pulling back another early break and matching Thiem up until game 12 when the world number 6 managed to break him again to take the set 7-5 and the match.

Make it 12 straight sets in Rio! Defending champion Dominic Thiem is running hot at Rio Open.

Thiem now faces Pablo Andujar of Spain in the next round.

In other action, third seed Pablo Carreno Busta breezed past Italy’s Marco Cecchinato 6-4, 6-1 to set up a last 16 match against the in form Slovenian Aljaz Bedene, who lost in the final to Thiem last week at the Argentina Open.

Bedene earlier beat Austria’s Andreas Haider-Maurer 7-5, 6-0.

France’s Gael Monfils was also a winner, taking three sets to see off local player Horacio Zeballos, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5.

He will now face top seed Marin Cilic in the next round.