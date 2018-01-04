Switzerland into Hopman Cup final

Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic put Switzerland into the final of the Hopman Cup following their wins on Thursday.
The Swiss Maestro defeated Team USA’s Jack Sock 7-6(5), 7-5 on the indoor courts of the Perth Arena.
Federer would race out to a 4-1 lead in the opening set tiebreaker after the duo swapped service games. The 19-time grand slam winner then earned the only break of the match late in the second set to secure the victory.
Sealed with a 16th ace. @RogerFederer claims a 7-6(5) 7-5 win over Jack Sock and is unbeaten at #HopmanCup 2018.#TeamSwitzerland #TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/zW1b24KYm4
— Hopman Cup (@hopmancup) January 4, 2018
Meanwhile, Bencic also needed just two sets to defeat CoCo Vandeweghe 7-6(6), 6-4 to remain undefeated, like Federer.
Switzerland's opponents in the finalists will be decided on Friday when Group A leaders Germany take on Australia, while Belgium faces Canada. The final will be played on Saturday.