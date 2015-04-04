Williams wins in Miami again

The world number one won the final 10 games in a 6-2 6-0 demolition of her Spanish opponent to claim her third straight title at an event she has dominated since winning her first crown back in 2002.

Williams, who earlier this week claimed her 700th career victory, never looked back after breaking Suarez Navarro in the sixth game of a one-sided final.

Williams, who dedicated the title to her father, paid tribute to Suarez Navarro after the win.

She said at the post-match presentation: “Congratulations to Carla, she had a fabulous two weeks and this is just the beginning; I’m really proud of you and we get along so it’s always good to see you do really well.

“I would like to dedicate this to my dad, he’s not here. I miss him, I hope he’s watching. I love you daddy and this one’s for you.”

The opening five games had gone with serve but Williams moved up a gear and from then on she never looked back.

Suarez Navarro, who beat Williams’ sister Venus in the quarter-final, saved the first two break points but a wayward backhand handed the American the first of five breaks of serve.

The error count continued to creep up for Suarez Navarro, who had not won a set in her previous four meetings with Williams, and another long backhand gave her opponent the first set.

Williams saved a break point in her opening service game and then broke to love in the next to leave Suarez Navarro with a mountain to climb.

There would be no way back, with Suarez Navarro winning just two points on serve in the second set. Williams, meanwhile, won 21 of 22 points on her first serve.

Williams once again broke to love to move 5-0 ahead before clinically wrapping up the match inside 57 minutes.

Suarez Navarro was quick to hail Williams, adding in quotes broadcast by BT Sport 1: “All that you have, you deserve and for me you are the number one right now.”