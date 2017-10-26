Gritty Williams through to WTA Singapore semis

Venus Williams battled past Garbine Muguruza to reach the semi-finals of the WTA Finals in Singapore on Thursday.

The American veteran needed nearly two hours to defeat the world number two 7-5, 6-4 on the hard courts of Singapore.

It was a match riddled with errors from both players, but Muguruza would amass no less 32 unforced errors to just 19 winners in a disappointing performance. There was hope early on in both sets for the lanky Spaniard, but Williams would always a way to rally back.

Muguruza broke first in the opening set but Williams fired straight back to level matters at 4-4. Williams would go on to break Muguruza in the final game to take the set.

A flurry of breaks in the second set saw Muguruza go 3-1 up, but Williams was better in the big moments as she took advantage of a plethora of errors to battle back and win the match.

The 37-year-old Williams moves to the final four in the WTA Finals series for the fifth time in her distinguished career.

Earlier in the day, rising star Jelena Ostapenko earned her fist career WTA Finals win – a dead rubber match against White Group leader Karolina Pliskova.

The Latvian broke the world number three five times en route to a speedy 6-3, 6-1 win in just 65 minutes. The result changes little, as Pliskova still advances to the final four after winning her first two matches earlier this week.