Raonic becomes latest star to withdraw from US Open

World number 11 Milos Raonic has become the latest big name to pull out of the US Open due to injury.

The big-serving Canadian has endured an injury-plagued season and has now been forced to sit on the sidelines while he recovers from surgery to his ailing wrist.

"I have too much respect for the US Open and my fellow competitors to take a spot in the draw when I know I cannot give full effort due to this injury," revealed the 26-year-old in a statement.

"I am crushed to miss this event and a chance to play in front of the fantastic New York crowd, but I truly had no other options.

"I am already back in the gym starting my rehabilitation, and hope to be recovered and back on the court in a matter of a few weeks. I look forward to rejoining the tour healthier and stronger and finishing the 2017 year in proper form."

Raonic is still seeking his first title of the year but has featured in two finals, losing to Jack Sock at ATP Delray Beach and Marin Cilic at ATP Istanbul.

The 2017 US Open will also be without two-time US Open winner Novak Djokovic (elbow injury), defending champion Stan Wawrinka (knee) and Japanese superstar Kei Nishikori (wrist).