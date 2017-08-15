Nadal new No.1 after Federer pulls out

Rafael Nadal will return to the world number one spot for the first time in three years from Monday after Roger Federer withdrew from the Cincinnati Masters.

Federer was the only player who could have stopped the Spaniard rising to the top in place of Andy Murray.

The Swiss star pulled out after injuring his back in Sunday's Rogers Cup final, where he lost to Alexander Zverev.

Murray pulled out of Cincinnati last week with a hip problem.

Roland Garros champion Nadal will return to the top of the rankings for the first time since July 2014.

The 31-year-old crashed out of last week's Rogers Cup in the Round of 16 when he lost to Canadian wildcard and eventual semifinalist Denis Shapovalov.

On top of the world ?@RafaelNadal will return to the summit of the @ATPWorldTour rankings next Monday… pic.twitter.com/SjuSxxCqcE — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 14, 2017

Federer, meanwhile, made it the final in Montreal where he lost to the 20-year-old German.

It was the 19-time Grand Slam champion’s first tournament since winning Wimbledon for the eighth time in July.

On his missing the Cincinnati Open, Federer said: "I am very sorry to pull out."

"Cincinnati has some of the best fans in the world and I am sorry I will miss them.

"Unfortunately, I tweaked my back in Montreal and I need to rest this week."

The Cincinnati Master is the last big tournament before the US Open starts on August 28, but has been hit this year by the withdrawal of several of the world’s top players..

Murray, Kei Nishikori, Marin Cilic and now Federer have already withdrawn, while Stan Wawrinka and Novak Djokovic are out for the rest of the season.