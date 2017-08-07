Keys downs Vandeweghe, wins Stanford Classic

Madison Keys defeated fellow American CoCo Vandeweghe 7-6 (4), 6-4 on Sunday to win the Stanford Classic

Keys claimed the third singles title of her career, and first on US soil, with a hard fought victory as the two traded big hits from the baseline throughout the the one hour, 28 minute match.

The 22-year old Keys defeated Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza in the semi-final and eventually got the better of Vandeweghe after a tight first set.

She won the first-set tiebreaker with a forehand winner after all 12 games went with serve.

Keys fired down two aces as she won 76 percent of the points on her first-serve points, while Vandeweghe also served well.

The Californian, who reached the final without dropping a set, smashed six aces.

The duo continued to serve well in the second, Keys finally breaking Vandeweghe in the ninth game before serving to close out the match.

It was a great moment for Keys, who missed the first two months of the season after undergoing surgery on her left wrist.

"It hasn't been the easiest last couple of months, but this means a lot to me," said Keys.

Adding that the win would give her confidence heading into the US Open in three weeks time.