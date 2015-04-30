Married Murray wins in Munich

Having been given a bye into the second round of Munich’s ATP singles tournament where he will face??Mischa Zverev, Murray??warmed up with a doubles win on Wednesday with Dutch partner Jean-Julien Rojer.

They ousted third seeds Raven Klaasen and Lukas Rosol 7-5, 6-2 in 69 minutes.

Murray has brought in coach Jonas Bjorkman to cover for Amelie Mauresmo who is expecting her first child, and is using the Munich tournament to hone that relationship.

“As a coach I don’t know him that well because we only spent a few days in Barcelona last week, but he’s a very calm guy,” said Murray.

“He obviously has a lot of experience in singles and doubles, which is good. We’ll see this week how it goes, but I get on well with him.”