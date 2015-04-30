Pliskova makes Prague semis

The Czech player saw off compatriot Denisa Allertova 6-2 5-7 6-1.

But third seed Barbora Strycova crashed out as she went down to fellow Czech Katerina Siniakova 6-4 6-2.

Lucie Hradecka made it three home players in the last four with a 7-5 4-6 7-5 success over Klara Koukalova, while Belgium’s Yanina Wickmayer completed the semi-final line-up thanks to a 2-6 6-3 6-3 victory over Danka Kovinic of Montenegro.

In the last four Pliskova will take on Wickmayer and Siniakova will be up against Hradecka.