Federer rolls on in Rome

The second-round success in 80 minutes came just over a week after Federer beat the Uruguayan on clay in the final in Istanbul.

Federer was tested all the way by Cuevas, ranked 24th in the world, with the second seeded 33-year-old winning a tie-break to seal the opening set in 45 minutes.

A break for 3-2 in the second gave Federer – seeking his first title in Rome after losing three times in the final in 14 previous appearances – the lead which he never surrendered.

Japanese fifth seed Kei Nishikori won his opening test four days after losing to Andy Murray in the Madrid semi-finals, with Asia’s top player defeating Czech Jiri Vesely 7-6 (7/3) 7-5.

Italy’s Fabio Fognini thrilled the home fans as he upset 10th seed Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (11/9) 4-6 6-0 reaching the third round for the first time.

While Dominic Thiem beat 12th seed Gilles Simon as the French player quit with neck pain when trailing 7-6 (7/5), 2-0.