Petra Kvitova: Knife attack has changed me

Former World No 1 Petra Kvitova says surviving a knife attack has changed her perspective on life.

The two-time Wimbledon champion’s playing hand was left badly injured after she fought off a knife-wielding attacker in her home last December.

Kvitova underwent an emergency four-hour operation to repair damage to tendons and nerves in her left hand and has since been undergoing rehab.

The Czech star hasn’t set a date for her return, but is determined to get back on the court as soon as possible.

“I wanted to say hello since time is flying by — three whole months already since the attack — and let you know that I’m working really hard on my recovery,” Kvitova said in a recent Instagram post.

“I still can’t tell you when I will be back, but I can tell you that tennis is a huge motivation for me and I realized while I’ve been away how much I like challenges!

“My perspective on life has changed a lot and I am doing everything to give myself a second chance to be back on the court. I thank you for staying with me through this.”

Speaking to news agency AFP, Kvitova’s spokesman, Karel Tejkal said “everything is up in the air as to her return.”

“Petra uses her hand without problem for daily activities. Of course, the hand is weakened but at first glance you can’t see that she was injured,” he added.

“But at the moment no-one can give a concrete date.”