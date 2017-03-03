Kyrgios stuns Djokovic in Acapulco

Nick Kyrgios earned the biggest win of his career when he knocked out Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals of the Abierto Mexicano Telcel on Friday.

The Australian, who was recently scathed by the media for swearing at a group of fans, defeated the second seed 7-6(9), 7-5 on the hard courts of Acapulco.

Kyrgios was superb on serve, only giving up one break point all match as he knocked over the 12-time grand slam winner.

The opening set saw the duo swap service games, with Kyrgios saving a solitary break point in the sixth game.

The battle continued in the tiebreaker, where Djokovic saved two set points before getting one of his own. But Kyrgios rose to the occasion, saving two set points before closing out the set.

The second set was similar, with both players holding serve without drama, but Djokovic would falter at the final hurdle.

Needing to hold serve to force a tiebreaker, the Serb found himself 0-40 down and Kyrgios grabbed the win at the first opportunity.

The win books the 21-year-old a semi-final date with American Sam Querrey, who knocked out defending champion Dominic Thiem 6-1, 7-5 earlier in the day.