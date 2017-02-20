Harrison takes maiden ATP crown at Memphis

Ryan Harrison of the US defeated Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-1, 6-4 on Sunday to win the Memphis Open and claim a career-first ATP World Tour title.

Harrison, 24, started strongly, taking the first set in just 27 minutes, but the second set was much a tougher affair, as he had to fight to fend off an improving Basilashvili. The America saving 10 break points to take the second set and the match in 1 hour and 16 minutes.

Ryan Harrison has won his first career singles title at the #MemphisOpen! First ?? champion in Memphis since @andyroddick in 2011 pic.twitter.com/ZKaG4Ucap1 — #MemphisOpen (@memphisopen) February 19, 2017

Harrison’s win earned him a winner's cheque for US$114,595 and 250 ranking points, and will move him up to a career-best No. 43 in the world, matching his previously best ranking achieved back in July 2012. It will mark a sharp rise for Harrison, who was ranked 168th in March last year.

The young American joins Sydney winner Gilles Muller as a first-time winner on the tour this season and is the first debut winner at Memphis since Joachim Johansson won the tournament back in 2004.