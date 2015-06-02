Murray: My records mean nothing

Murray beat Jeremy Chardy 6-4 3-6 6-3 6-2 at the French Open on Monday to book a last-eight clash with Spain’s David Ferrer and the win also extended the 28-year-old’s impressive run at major tournaments.

The last time Murray failed to make a quarter-final, barring his injury-enforced absence from Roland Garros two years ago, was at the 2010 US Open and the Scot has since made six finals and 11 semis.

The attention in Paris, however, is centred firmly on the upcoming showdown between world number one Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, who is bidding to become the first player to win 10 titles at a single grand slam.

Murray also has some way to go to catch Roger Federer’s 36 consecutive quarter-finals between 2004 and 2013, and he also remains behind Jimmy Connors, who made 27, and Djokovic, who is into his 24th after beating Richard Gasquet on Monday.

“I don’t think there are loads of players that have done that,” Murray said.

“I have said a lot over the last five or six months that, unfortunately, I’m playing against guys that make some of the things I have done look pretty average because of how good they have been.

“Roger went through a period where he was making grand slam finals pretty much consistently and then he had the semi-final streak. I know that was ridiculous, as well.

“Then obviously his quarter-final streak, I don’t know how many it was, but it was something like 30 odd, so in comparison to that, it’s nothing.

“But in terms of the history of the game, there are not loads of players that have been that consistent at these events so that’s something I look at, and I’m very, very proud of.

“I’m glad I have managed to maintain that consistency even when I’ve had some tough periods over the last couple of years with the injuries and the back.”

Murray was made to work hard by Chardy, who looked particularly dangerous during a golden spell in the second set, but the Frenchman was too inconsistent to seriously trouble the world number three.

There were 10 double faults and 56 unforced errors to keep Murray ticking over and the Scot admits, even during Chardy’s brief purple patch, he always felt in control.

“I wasn’t overly concerned,” Murray said.

“I had a lot of chances in the second set. He had one break point, which he obviously won.

“But, I mean, throughout the course of the match I was creating many more opportunities than him.

“I wasn’t overly concerned. I just had to take my chances when they came and I did that in the third and fourth sets.”