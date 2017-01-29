Social media abuzz ahead of Federer v Nadal final

Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer meet in their first Grand Slam final since 2011, as they vie for the Australian Open title.

It is the ninth time that two of tennis’ greats will lock horns in the final of a major and social media is salivating at the prospect of today’s encounter.

On Sunday, Federer and Nadal will face off for the #AusOpen title We know all about the magic they can produce in finals…#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Omqma94ITo — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) January 28, 2017

So we have the dream finals from yesteryear- Serena vs Venus and Roger vs Rafa. How amazing is that? #AusOpen — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) January 27, 2017

#AusOpen 2017 Final 35yo Roger Federer(17GS) vs. 30yo Rafael Nadal(14GS) 36yo Venus Williams(7GS) vs. 35yo Serena Williams(22GS) Vintage! pic.twitter.com/xImXevay8W — Andy Biotech (@AndyBiotech) January 28, 2017

– Serena Williams vs Venus Williams ?

– Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal ?

#AusOpen Finals ???

The finals of legends ?? — Madonna Sebastian (@madonna_s) January 27, 2017

oh yes! Federer vs. Nadal and Venus vs Serena rivalry again! can't wait for this match!? #AusOpen — yhan (@yhanxquinto) January 27, 2017

Vamos RAFA !! My time machine worked ! Let's rewind ten yrs back.All Williams's final.Federer – Nadal final ! Can't get better.Nostalgic — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) January 27, 2017

The 2017 Australian Open finals are the same as they were at Wimbledon 2008! Roger Federer v Rafael Nadal

Serena Williams v Venus Williams — Stuart Fraser (@stu_fraser) January 27, 2017

When you realise the 2017 Australian Open Final's will be: Venus vs. Serena

Federer vs. Nadal pic.twitter.com/biAqJnI87G — Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) January 27, 2017

