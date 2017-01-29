Tennis

Social media abuzz ahead of Federer v Nadal final

Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer meet in their first Grand Slam final since 2011, as they vie for the Australian Open title.

It is the ninth time that two of tennis’ greats will lock horns in the final of a major and social media is salivating at the prospect of today’s encounter.

Comments