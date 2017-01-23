Raonic stays on track in Melbourne

Canadian third seed Milos Raonic was a four-set winner over 13th-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain on Hisense Arena to advance to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Monday in Melbourne.

The big-serving Raonic, despite losing the way in the second set, ended up winning comfortably 7-6(6), 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in two hours and 55 minutes and will be up against the winner of the match between Spain's Rafael Nadal and Frenchman Gael Monfils.

Hello QF! #Raonic thunders through Bautista Agut 7-6(6) 3-6 6-4 6-1 to meet the winner of Nadal v Monfils.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/uV8t6IMZmy — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 23, 2017

The 26-year-old Canadian could not have started better by holding his serve then claiming his opponents to lead 2-0. In the fourth game Bautista Agut was again under pressure but after a long service game, he managed to save six break points and hold serve to trail 1-3.

The Spaniard managed to break back in the seventh game and things proceeded on serve until the set went on to be decided by a tiebreaker which Raonic won 8-6.

In the second set, Raonic broke in the opening and held serve to lead 2-0 but Bautista Agut bounced right back claiming his opponent's serve in the fourth and sixth games to win the set 6-3.

The third was a tight battle and was decided with the only service break in the 10th game to hand Raonic the set 6-4.

The next set was all Raonic, who claimed his opponents serve in the second and fourth games to win the set and match 6-1.

After his win, Raonic kept it short and sweet saying, "[I feel] fantastic. Thank you [to the fans] and everyone who is at home watching. We live to see another day."

