Murray: I’m proud to finally make world No. 1

Andy Murray will take over top spot in the tennis world from Novak Djokovic when the new rankings come out on Monday and said he is ‘proud’ to have finally done it.

The Scot finally secured his place at the top of the rankings after reaching the final of the Paris Masters and Djokovic lost to Marin Cilic in the quarterfinal.

Murray, 29, will become the oldest first-time no.1 since John Newcombe in 1974 when he dethrones the Serb, but said it was never something he aimed for.

"I'm very proud to have done it," Murray told Sky Sports. "It wasn't something I dreamt of a kid. I just wanted to play tennis and become a professional tennis player and then to try and get into the top 100.”

"From No 2 to No 1 seems like a small gap. It's only one place, but it is by far the hardest one to reach and it's been a long time.

"I thought about it a bit this year and last year, but before that it wasn't something I felt that close to. It's only been the last few months that I got close, as Novak was 7,000-8,000pts ahead of me after the French Open, so it's been a great few months."

Murray put his rise down to hard work and perseverance.

"It's a lot of hard work," he said.

"Many, many years I have been on the tour and not got there and I've always been behind Novak, Roger [Federer] and Rafa [Nadal], who are three of the best players of all time, without question.

"I've had to persevere and I have had to be very patient, keep learning and keep improving. I have done that, but it's not only myself; it's been with my whole team that I work with, who help me a lot.”