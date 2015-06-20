Del Potro out of Wimbledon

Organisers have confirmed that the former U.S. Open champion, who has only played four matches this year, had surgery in the United States on Thursday and will now miss the tournament as a result.

“Juan Martin Del Potro has withdrawn from the Championships 2015 due to recent wrist surgery,” the All England Club said in a statement.

Australian Marinko Matosevic, a semi-finalist at Wimbledon in 2013, will replace him in the singles draw.

Del Potro, from Argentina, reached the semi-finals of the tournament in 2013.??