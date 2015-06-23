Wins for Brits Dunne and Swan

Early in the second set of her match against Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine, Dunne accidentally hit a line judge with one of the spare balls.

Play was suspended while the umpire called for a ruling on whether she should be defaulted but, after short break, a tearful Dunne was allowed to continue.

The incident happened just after the 20-year-old had double-faulted to go 2-1 down in the set ??? having won the first.

Dunne proceeded to lose the set but recovered the win the match 7-6 (7/2) 3-6 6-2.

She said afterwards: “I was 2-1 down and hit a double fault. It was hit back and I practised my third ball. As I hit it, the line judge walked into it.

???Obviously, it was quite a hard shot as I was going for it. I dropped my racket. I told the umpire I didn’t mean to and she said ‘I know you didn’t but I have to call the supervisors’.

“For three minutes we were sitting there waiting to hear if I could carry on or not.”

Another home victor on Tuesday was 16-year-old Katie Swan who stunned world No 118 Kristina Kucova 6-3 6-4.

Swan, who is ranked 866, defeated the 25-year-old and will now face two-time Wimbledon quarter-finalist Tamira Paszek of Austria in the second qualifying round.

Swan said: “I was really nervous before I went on court but I needed to relax and play because I had no pressure at all.

“I was more aggressive than I have previously been and that worked for me today.”

Meanwhile, Portugal???s Michelle Larcher de Brito survived a marathon encounter to book her spot in the second round of the women???s qualifying event.

The world No 119, who two years ago beat Maria Sharapova in the second round at Wimbledon, needed two hours and 20 minutes to beat Ysaline Bonaventure 1-6 6-3 12-10.

Larcher de Brito lost nine of the opening 11 games, as the 20-year-old Belgian looked on course to cause a minor shock.

Bonaventure was also well placed in the decider when she led 5-3 but was unable to convert any of the four match points she held in games 10 and 14.

Larcher de Brito held her nerve to seal a tense win on her only match point in a set that lasted 88 minutes.

Elsewhere, there was no happy ending for 44-year-old Japanese player Kimiko Date-Krumm??who was beaten in straight sets by Olga Govortsova of Belarus.

Selected results from day two:

Women’s 1st Round:

G Min (USA) bt E Webley-Smith (Gbr) 4-6 6-4 6-3

S Vogt (Lie) bt N Cavaday (Gbr) 6-3 6-3

K Swan (Gbr) bt K Kucova (Svk) 6-3 6-4

T Moore (Gbr) bt G Taylor (Gbr) 6-2 6-1

M Sanchez (USA) bt L Brown (Gbr) 4-6 6-3 6-2

M Minella (Lux) bt A Carreras (Gbr) 6-2 6-3

K Dunne (Gbr) bt A Kalinina (Ukr) 7-6 (7-2) 3-6 6-2

Men’s 1st Round:

F Dustov (Uzb) bt R Bloomfield (Gbr) 4-6 6-2 6-1