Wawrinka has no plans to retire

Stan Wawrinka has said he has no plans to quit playing tennis any time soon as he loves the sport and is currently in great form.

Wawrinka recently captured his third grand slam title at the US Open, beating world number one Novak Djokovic in the final.

Despite being 31 and admitting to having anxiety attacks, the world number three reiterated that he wants to continue playing tennis and has no intention of announcing his retirement.

“I like to do it,” he told Schweizer Illustrierte. “I live off the sport and I am very lucky. I like to practice and to compete either if I win or lose. There is no reason why I should stop now, although I am 31. At this age you are old for the sport but very young in life. I want to enjoy as much as possible.”

Meanwhile, Wawrinka also revealed that his one hope for 2017 is to see his Swiss compatriot Roger Federer back on the court.

Federer underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in February before ruling himself out of Roland Garros with a back injury.

Following Wimbledon, Federer announced that he would be missing the remainder of the 2016 season as he had still not fully recovered from the knee injury he suffered at the beginning of the year.

“For tennis in general, I would like to see Roger back at the top with no injury,” Wawrinka said. “I think it’s always good for everybody when he’s playing.”